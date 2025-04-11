Critical Survey: Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) and TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI)

Profitability

This table compares TSS and Lightbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 3.59% 87.89% 11.84% Lightbridge N/A -37.03% -35.89%

Risk and Volatility

TSS has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $148.14 million 1.12 $70,000.00 $0.24 29.04 Lightbridge N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.81) -9.31

This table compares TSS and Lightbridge”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TSS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TSS beats Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

