Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,831 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $41,421,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,170,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.82 million, a PE ratio of -288.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

