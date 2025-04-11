Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTSO. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytosorbents has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Cytosorbents stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 49.47% and a negative return on equity of 118.54%. Analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,781,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.