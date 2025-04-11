Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $9,376,185.45 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,219,013.34. This trade represents a 16.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $11,762,909.40.

On Monday, January 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,565,732.70.

Datadog stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.24.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 42.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 228.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

