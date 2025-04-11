David Stewart Buys 59 Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSLGet Free Report) insider David Stewart bought 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($195.29).

LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.41) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 283.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £270.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LSL Property Services plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.06 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355 ($4.61).

LSL Property Services (LON:LSLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 21.10 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSL Property Services plc will post 24.137931 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.30%.

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

