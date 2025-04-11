David Stewart Buys 59 Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) insider David Stewart bought 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($195.29).

LSL Property Services Stock Up 2.3 %

LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.41) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 283.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £270.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LSL Property Services plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.06 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355 ($4.61).

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 21.10 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSL Property Services plc will post 24.137931 earnings per share for the current year.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

LSL Property Services Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.30%.

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

