Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $6.76 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $685.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of -1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,059.40. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $52,265.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,550.48. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,064 shares of company stock worth $251,925. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

