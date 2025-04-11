Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

NYSE:DM opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.17. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 432,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 70,758 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 387,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Cigogne Management SA acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 284,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 202,368 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

