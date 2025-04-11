Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $46.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 21568210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

