Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $19,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,826,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,948,000 after buying an additional 1,887,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,931,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 63,293 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,084,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.94. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $3,395,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,257.36. This trade represents a 39.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,755.06. This represents a 19.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.