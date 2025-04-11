Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.08 and a one year high of C$9.49.
About Dream Industrial REIT
