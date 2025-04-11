Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 687.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,811 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Driven Brands worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,134,000 after acquiring an additional 31,431 shares during the period. Emeth Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,452,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DRVN opened at $16.04 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $564.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.95 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

