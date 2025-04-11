Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $13.25 to $12.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dynex Capital traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 398013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 35.1% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3,682.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.30%. This is a boost from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

