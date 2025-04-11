East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. East West Bancorp traded as low as $68.70 and last traded at $69.46, with a volume of 279869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.03.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EWBC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.46.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $133,275.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. The trade was a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,816,491.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

