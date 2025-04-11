ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Acquires C$525,080.00 in Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$525,080.00.

ECN Capital Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$2.54 on Friday. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13. The firm has a market cap of C$509.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.81.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECN. National Bank Financial cut shares of ECN Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.77.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate.

