Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.16. Educational Development shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 3,612 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Educational Development Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

