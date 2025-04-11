Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Epwin Group Trading Up 2.0 %

LON EPWN opened at GBX 94.90 ($1.23) on Wednesday. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX 10.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Epwin Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Epwin Group will post 10.9925293 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epwin Group

Epwin is the leading manufacturer of energy efficient and low maintenance building products, with significant market shares, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.

