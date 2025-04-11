Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CRL Q2 Earnings

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.79, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. This represents a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

