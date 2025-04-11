Equities Analysts Set Expectations for VTVT Q1 Earnings

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of vTv Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.81.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

