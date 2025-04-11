Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WAB Q1 Earnings

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WAB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $168.80 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $210.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.92.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $163,972.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,302,339.06. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $386,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $24,630,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.