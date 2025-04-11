Esports Stocks Worth Watching – April 8th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies that are involved in the competitive video gaming industry, including game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms, and related technology firms. Investors in these stocks seek to capitalize on the rapid growth and increasing global popularity of professional gaming and digital entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.48. 125,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.25 and a 200-day moving average of $170.60. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $126.32 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. 427,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.48. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $50.88.

