Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys 6,241 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 187,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,215,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 86,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 2,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.01.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

