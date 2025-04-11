Everus (NYSE:ECG) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Everus Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ECG opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. Everus has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $214,756.92. The trade was a 30.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward A. Ryan purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,562.56. This represents a 10.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Everus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Everus in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

