Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $131.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,985,000 after buying an additional 718,266 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 93,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after buying an additional 96,136 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $2,852,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

