Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Unloaded Rep. Greg Landsman

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (2)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 5.6 %

FITB opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 139.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 75,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

