Financial Analysis: Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) versus FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE)

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amentum and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum N/A N/A N/A FiscalNote -22.27% -88.72% -22.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Amentum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $9.82 billion 0.43 -$82.00 million N/A N/A FiscalNote $120.27 million 0.79 -$115.46 million $0.07 9.63

This table compares Amentum and FiscalNote”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amentum has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amentum and FiscalNote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 0 3 2 0 2.40 FiscalNote 0 1 4 1 3.00

Amentum presently has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 50.92%. FiscalNote has a consensus price target of $2.66, suggesting a potential upside of 294.66%. Given FiscalNote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Amentum.

Summary

FiscalNote beats Amentum on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

