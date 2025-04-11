Financial Comparison: Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) vs. MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) and Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Paymentus shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of MJ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.8% of Paymentus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MJ and Paymentus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $360,000.00 0.02 -$5.38 million N/A N/A Paymentus $871.75 million 3.77 $22.32 million $0.34 77.37

Analyst Recommendations

Paymentus has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MJ and Paymentus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paymentus 0 5 2 1 2.50

Paymentus has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Paymentus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paymentus is more favorable than MJ.

Profitability

This table compares MJ and Paymentus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A N/A N/A Paymentus 5.19% 10.84% 9.24%

Risk and Volatility

MJ has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paymentus has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paymentus beats MJ on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. Its platform's payment processing includes credit cards, debit cards, eChecks, and digital wallets. It serves utility, financial service, government, insurance, telecommunication, real estate management, education, consumer finance, healthcare, and small business industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

