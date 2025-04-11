Financial Lp Hrt Purchases 230,223 Shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Stock

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 230,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,776,489.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 171,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,195.48. This trade represents a -393.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 181,652 shares of American Rebel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $2,417,788.12.

American Rebel Stock Performance

AREB opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $231.75.

About American Rebel

American Rebel ( NASDAQ:AREB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($16.75) EPS for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 111.30% and a negative return on equity of 772.51%.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

