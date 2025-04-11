Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 8th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies within the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and asset management firms. Their value and performance are closely tied to economic conditions, interest rate changes, and regulatory policies, making them an important component of diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. 89,218,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,062,938. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $30.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $555.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,897,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,622. The company has a market cap of $508.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $508.87 and a 200 day moving average of $541.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $16.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.10. 4,120,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,203. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $498.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $539.00.

