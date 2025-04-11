First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Stock Position Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,956,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 173,817 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,435,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,601,000 after buying an additional 456,119 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,992,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.72.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

