First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. First Interstate BancSystem traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 2352677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIBK

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,068,688.16. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,298 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 37,734.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 141,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,540,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,020,000 after purchasing an additional 654,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 5.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.84%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.