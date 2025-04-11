First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Trading Down 2.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from C$19.70 to C$19.40. The company traded as low as C$14.46 and last traded at C$14.72. 1,602,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,604,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.05.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.68.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FM

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 7.8 %

In related news, Director Alison Cheryl Beckett bought 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$26,719.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 40,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total transaction of C$844,400.00. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.77.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.55872 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.