First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (OTCMKTS:SCIO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (OTCMKTS:SCIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.35 and traded as low as $20.26. First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 1,922 shares.

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 million and a PE ratio of -267.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (OTCMKTS:SCIO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.67% of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Scio Diamond Technology Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of man-made diamond technology in the United States. It provides lab-grown and single-crystal diamonds for industrial and gemstone applications. The company is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

