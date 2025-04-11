First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.72 and traded as low as $12.60. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 40,126 shares changing hands.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 13.21%.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First US Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First US Bancshares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.