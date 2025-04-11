FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Receives $2.66 Average PT from Analysts

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOTE shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOTE

FiscalNote Price Performance

Shares of NOTE opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. FiscalNote has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $95.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 88.72% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that FiscalNote will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tim Hwang sold 51,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $57,784.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,655,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,270.96. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,604 shares of company stock worth $165,080. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTE. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,381,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 113,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FiscalNote by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 108,320 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FiscalNote in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FiscalNote

(Get Free Report

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.