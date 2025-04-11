Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,686 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Flowserve worth $20,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,685,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Flowserve by 14.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 244,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 29,979 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Down 6.4 %

Flowserve stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

