Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,643,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11,659.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares in the last quarter. Bennbridge Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,877,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,538,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 483,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,825,000 after purchasing an additional 137,750 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $161.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

