Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.33% of Franklin Covey worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $258.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.