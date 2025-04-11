Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 152.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

