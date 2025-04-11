Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 5.4 %

FRD opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $105.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,071.40. This trade represents a 1.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tim Scott Stevenson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $25,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,070.25. This represents a 5.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,180 shares of company stock worth $106,922. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

