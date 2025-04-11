Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Friedman Industries Stock Up 5.4 %
FRD opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $105.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,071.40. This trade represents a 1.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tim Scott Stevenson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $25,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,070.25. This represents a 5.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,180 shares of company stock worth $106,922. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
