Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 4.11. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,169 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

