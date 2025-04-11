FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Tilray Issued By Roth Capital

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Tilray in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TLRY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $473.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.88. Tilray has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.38 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107,530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tilray by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,079.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 281,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 257,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

