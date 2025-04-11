FY2025 EPS Estimate for Bank of Montreal Reduced by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.18. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2026 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.17. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.