FY2025 EPS Estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia Cut by Analyst

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.94. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2026 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Accountability Research set a C$82.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$82.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$76.09.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 3.0 %

TSE BNS opened at C$63.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.26. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$60.68 and a 52 week high of C$80.14. The stock has a market cap of C$77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.00%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.