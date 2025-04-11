FY2025 EPS Estimate for Connect Biopharma Lowered by Analyst

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a report released on Sunday, April 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Connect Biopharma Stock Performance

CNTB opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTB. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

