FY2025 EPS Estimates for CM Cut by National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.63. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of CM stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,320,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,045,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $4,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

