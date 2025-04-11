FY2026 EPS Estimate for RCI Hospitality Decreased by Analyst

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.35. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ RICK opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $330.65 million, a PE ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13,400.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

