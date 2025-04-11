FY2027 Earnings Estimate for MMC Issued By Zacks Research

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report released on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $11.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.29. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $228.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.63 and a 200 day moving average of $224.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $196.17 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $1,673,221.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,096.95. The trade was a 25.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,634 shares of company stock worth $16,244,986. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

