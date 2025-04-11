Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,424 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 905.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 247,510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 103.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 1,332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.95. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

