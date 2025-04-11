Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Insider Gareth John Bevan Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) insider Gareth John Bevan purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £12,650 ($16,420.04).

Gear4music Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of LON G4M opened at GBX 116 ($1.51) on Friday. Gear4music has a 1 year low of GBX 97.80 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 205 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of £24.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.29.

Gear4music Company Profile

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

