Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Insider Gareth John Bevan Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) insider Gareth John Bevan purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £12,650 ($16,420.04).
Gear4music Stock Up 10.5 %
Shares of LON G4M opened at GBX 116 ($1.51) on Friday. Gear4music has a 1 year low of GBX 97.80 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 205 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of £24.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.29.
Gear4music Company Profile
Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.
