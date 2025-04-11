GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 1,935.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 120,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,275,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

GlobalFoundries Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

